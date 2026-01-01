Trump refuses to renew USMCA trade deal

Shafaqna English- On Wednesday(1 Jul 2026), the Trump administration chose not to renew the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, triggering a ten-year countdown to phase out the trade deal while pushing for modifications aimed at bringing manufacturing jobs back home and narrowing the U.S. trade deficit with its North American partners.

The move, which came after a six-year assessment of the North American free-trade zone, keeps the agreement active for another decade with annual evaluations before its termination, unless the three nations agree to extend it with revisions.

Source: Reuters

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