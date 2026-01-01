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Nuclear energy project in federal waters

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Shafaqna English- The Trump administration revealed on Wednesday(22 Jul 2026) that it is considering the development of nuclear energy facilities in federal marine areas. The move is intended to support the administration’s goals of expanding America’s energy production capacity and expediting the adoption of cutting‑edge nuclear power technologies.

According to the Marine Minerals Administration—which supervises exploration and development on the Outer Continental Shelf—it has signed a formal cooperation agreement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The two agencies will work together to establish a coordinated framework for overseeing any offshore nuclear initiatives that are proposed in federal waters.

Source: Reuters

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