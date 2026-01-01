Mourning rituals in Muharram are held in different cities across Europe

Shafaqna English- Thousands of Shia Muslims in various cities of Europe raised Muharram mourning flags and chanted the call of “Labaik Ya Hussein”.

Mourning rituals were held in different cities across Europe this week, resonating the message of freedom, dignity, and resistance of Karbala in the heart of this continent.

The streets and Islamic centers from London, Oslo, and The Hague to Hamburg, Rome, Brussels, and Stockholm have hosted mourners of various nationalities and languages during Muharram.

Streets and Islamic centers across Europe host mourners of various nationalities

One of the most magnificent of these rituals was held in Oslo, the capital of Norway. Nearly 2,000 Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) devotees from different backgrounds and nationalities participated in the procession known as “Ashuratug” and commemorated the steadfastness, courage, and sacrifice of Imam Hussein (AS) and his loyal companions on the plain of Karbala. The red and black flags of Ashura filled the streets of the Norwegian capital during the ceremony.

Ashura processions were also held in The Hague, Netherlands. After holding a mourning ceremony at the Mahfil Ali (AS) Islamic Center, mourners marched through the streets of the city with Husseini flags, sang elegies, beat their chests, and chanted Ashura slogans.

In Berlin, Hamburg, Cologne, and Frankfurt, Islamic centers hosted mourning ceremonies, blood donation campaigns, and cultural programs. A large Ashura march was held in Berlin. Organizers have invited all people who oppose oppression to join the movement and shout the eternal message of “Never shall we accept humiliation” in the German capital.

The Brussels Mahdiyeh in Belgium also held programs for the first ten days of Muharram in the presence of Persian-speaking mourners and other devotees of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

Similar gatherings were held in Stockholm and other cities in Sweden in Persian, Arabic, and Swedish, bringing together generations of immigrant Muslims under the banner of Imam Hussain (AS). In Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmö, religious delegations marked Ashura with processions and mourning assemblies.

In Paris and Lyon, Shiite communities held mourning rituals and lectures, with some events also drawing non-Shiite Muslims.

In the UK, the Islamic Center of England and dozens of mosques, Hussainiyas, and religious centers in London and other cities have held Tasua and Ashura gatherings. The main Ashura march will also be held in central London. Mourners have gathered in central London to commemorate Ashura, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (AS).

The annual event featured speeches, acts of charity and remembrance, with participants highlighting the enduring values of justice, sacrifice and service.

In Turkey, Shia and Alawite communities marked Ashura with their own distinct traditions across cities including Istanbul, Ankara, and Iğdır.

Food, fruits, and drinks were distributed to participants in the Muharram ritual in Europe, reflecting the spirit of service and solidarity associated with Husseini rituals.

Sources: IQNA, ABNA, PressTV

Reuters,www.shafaqna.com