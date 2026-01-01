Portugal pays tribute to Diogo Jota

Shafaqna English- Cristiano Ronaldo described Portugal’s World Cup last-16 victory over Croatia on Thursday as a “coincidence of life,” noting that it came nearly a year after the death of his former teammate Diogo Jota.

After their thrilling 2-1 win over Croatia, which secured Portugal’s place in the last 16, Ronaldo and his teammates gathered for a photo holding Jota’s number 21 shirt.

Ronaldo said: “The coincidence of life is incredible. We knew before kickoff. It was a really special moment. We talked about it within our group today — the coincidence of life. It’s hard to believe.”

At the end of the match, Ronaldo wore a number 21 shirt while speaking to the media.

Source: Aawsat

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