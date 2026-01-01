Modest gold gains as inflation fears linger

Shafaqna English- Gold prices moved marginally higher from their near one-week low on Wednesday(8 Jul 2026). The market is looking ahead to the Fed minutes, while fresh U.S.-Iran tensions have heightened inflation concerns and limited further upside for gold.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards announced on Wednesday(8 Jul 2026) that they had targeted U.S. military positions in Bahrain and Kuwait. The strikes came after the U.S. launched attacks on Iran and revoked Iran’s oil export licence, following an earlier incident in which three tankers were struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz.

Source: Reuters

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