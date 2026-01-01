Chinese airlines expect billions in losses

Shafaqna English- The onset of the peak summer travel season finds China’s top airlines confronting a more uncertain outlook. After reporting heavy first-half losses, the industry now faces mounting skepticism about its capacity to offset elevated fuel costs amid softening travel demand.

In a joint announcement on Tuesday, China’s three largest airlines—Air China, China Eastern, and China Southern—forecast a combined first-half net loss of as much as 9 billion yuan ($1.33 billion). This stands in sharp contrast to their first-quarter profit, which had been bolstered by exceptional passenger numbers during the Lunar New Year celebrations.

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