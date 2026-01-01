Iraqi Security Media: More than 1.5 million pilgrims have entered Iraq since the start of Muharram

Shafaqna English- Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced that more than 1.5 million pilgrims have entered the country since the beginning of the Islamic month of Muharram to participate in the Ashura and Arbaeen commemorations of Imam Hussain (AS).

According to Shafaqna, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Sunday evening that the Security Media Cell, affiliated with Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, said in a brief statement that 1,500,977 pilgrims from various countries had entered Iraq from the start of Muharram through Saturday night.

The latest figure marks an increase from the previous update released on Saturday, when Lieutenant General Saad Maan, head of Iraq’s Security Media Cell, said that more than 1.273 million pilgrims had entered the country through all border crossings since the beginning of Muharram.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com