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Blatter slams FIFA World Cup plan

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Shafaqna English– Sepp Blatter, who previously led FIFA, launched a blistering attack on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026) against the current administration’s plan to create a multi-billion-dollar commercial arm to manage the World Cup. Blatter insisted that the tournament is a public sporting heritage, not a private financial asset that belongs to a handful of executives.

The former FIFA chief, who held the top position for nearly two decades until 2015, expressed his belief that the proposal from Gianni Infantino crosses a dangerous line in terms of commercial exploitation. He warned that such a move could fundamentally alter the character of the beautiful game.

Source: Reuters

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