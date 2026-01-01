English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessEuropeFeatured 1Other NewsSportsworld

UEFA announces World Cup boycott

0

Shafaqna English– Following a virtual meeting held on Thursday(30 Jul 2026), UEFA, the governing body of European football, announced that its member associations had cast a unanimous vote in favor of boycotting the World Cup and all other tournaments organized by FIFA.

This collective decision serves as a direct protest against FIFA’s controversial proposal to sell equity stakes to outside investors in a newly created subsidiary responsible for managing its competitions.

On Tuesday(28 Jul 2026), world football’s ruling body disclosed its ambition to launch a $20 billion commercial arm that would take charge of running the World Cup and its major tournaments. As part of the initiative, FIFA intends to sell minority stakes—up to one-fifth of the company—to outside investors in order to secure additional capital.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Blatter slams FIFA World Cup plan

asadian

FIFA’s controversial plan

asadian

UEFA blasts FIFA for Balogun suspension U-turn

asadian

World Cup set new record for spectator numbers

asadian

America and its love for superstars

asadian

FIFA’s new rule for game stoppages & water breaks

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.