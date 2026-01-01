UEFA announces World Cup boycott

Shafaqna English– Following a virtual meeting held on Thursday(30 Jul 2026), UEFA, the governing body of European football, announced that its member associations had cast a unanimous vote in favor of boycotting the World Cup and all other tournaments organized by FIFA.

This collective decision serves as a direct protest against FIFA’s controversial proposal to sell equity stakes to outside investors in a newly created subsidiary responsible for managing its competitions.

On Tuesday(28 Jul 2026), world football’s ruling body disclosed its ambition to launch a $20 billion commercial arm that would take charge of running the World Cup and its major tournaments. As part of the initiative, FIFA intends to sell minority stakes—up to one-fifth of the company—to outside investors in order to secure additional capital.

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