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Big pharma merger talks heat up

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Shafaqna English– According to a source with direct knowledge of the matter, pharmaceutical giants AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb have engaged in early-stage discussions regarding a potential merger. Should the talks progress successfully, the combined entity would rank among the largest drugmakers globally, with an estimated market capitalization of approximately $400 billion.

Such a union would not only reshape the competitive landscape of the pharmaceutical industry but also create significant synergies in research and development, particularly in the fields of oncology, immunology, and cardiovascular treatments, where both companies maintain substantial pipelines and established market presences.

Source: Reuters

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