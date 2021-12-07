China Built the world’s largest antenna

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- china using world’s largest antenna for submarine operations.

china is currently employing what is believed to be the world’s largest antenna to improve its surveillance and communication capabilities, allowing long-distance communications with submarines.

The antenna, which is made out of a network of cables and pylons similar to those seen in regular power lines, would appear from space as a massive cross measuring more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) long and wide.

While these signals will be mainly used to send and receive important messages to and from vast distances, scientists have also stated that they could be used to monitor fault lines below the surface and help assess possible earthquake risks for Chinese cities.

While the gigantic antenna’s current location remains unknown, the team said it lies somewhere 620 miles (1,000 km) south of Beijing, 1,242 miles (2,000 km) southeast of Dunhuang in northwest China, and 620 miles (1,000 km) east of Mianyang in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

Devices planted 700 feet (200 m) below the surface on the seafloor can pick up signals from the giant antenna 800 miles (1,300 km) away.

Source: interestingengineering