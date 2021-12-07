The World Health Organization warns of new wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Iraq

SHAFAQNA – The World Health Organization has warned Iraq of the biggest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

The representative of the World Health Organization in Iraq, Ahmed Zouiten, said: The Iraqi Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization are preparing for the possibility of a new variant or the start of the fourth wave of the covid-19 pandemic, especially after the arrival of winter.

He added that delays in vaccination process lead to expansion of new variant of and the further spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) official said that after receiving information that Iraqi citizens were not receptive to receiving the vaccine, launched a large-scale campaign in collaboration with the Ministry of Health to vaccinate about 40 percent.

The average of vaccination process in the Iraq is not at the desired level and still covers between 11.5 to 12 percent of the general population.

