Sri Lanka drafting new law to promote peaceful religious coexistence

SHAFAQNA- Sri Lanka is drafting a new law to promote religious harmony, and peaceful religious coexistence, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious, and Cultural Affairs, Vidura Wickramanayaka said.

Wickramanayaka said that the new law would require all religious institutions in Sri Lanka to register with the government, which would allow the government to track and monitor religious activities, and to intervene if necessary to prevent religious conflicts.

By registering religious institutions, the government will be able to better understand the religious landscape of Sri Lanka, Wickramanayaka said.

Source: news.cn

