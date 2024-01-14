English
International Shia News Agency
RT: McDonald facing boycott in Muslim countries over support for Israel

SHAFAQNA-The fast-food giant, McDonald is facing a boycott in Muslim countries over its perceived support for Israel amid the mass killing of Palestinians in Gaza, RT reported.

McDonald’s Corporation is confronting a substantial business downturn in multiple Middle Eastern markets and beyond, owing to an escalating controversy stemming from its perceived support of Israel amid the country’s ongoing war with Hamas.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski recently disclosed that the company is witnessing a “meaningful business impact” in the wake of widespread customer boycotts, fueling concerns over the fast-food giant’s regional and global operations.

Source: RT

www.shafaqna.com

