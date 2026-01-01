Pope Leo departs for Spain for a 7-day visit

Shafaqna English- Pope Leo XIV departs for Spain for a 7-day visit.

The ITA Airways plane carrying Pope Leo XIV and journalists departed from Rome’s Fiumicino International Airport at 8:13 AM on Saturday, to begin his Journey to Spain.

Pope Leo’s programme in Madrid begins with an official welcome ceremony at the Royal Palace, followed by a courtesy visit to Their Majesties King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain at noon. He will meet with representatives of the authorities, civil society, and the diplomatic corps at the palace.

After his time in the Spanish capital, the Pope on Tuesday will travel to Barcelona, and on Thursday, continue to the Canary Islands.

The Pope’s apostolic journey to Spain, which begins tomorrow, June 6, will also include a meeting with “victims of abuse by members of the clergy in Spain.” This was confirmed by Matteo Bruni through the Holy See Press Office’s Telegram profile, following “reports circulated by the media.”