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World Cup final, teacher versus pupil

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Shafaqna English- Spain demolished France with ease, while Argentina barely edged past England, setting up a World Cup final that could not have been better scripted: the European champion meets the world and South American champion, with a coach and his former student standing in opposite dugouts.

Spain, coached by Luis de la Fuente, are chasing their second World Cup title, a decade and a half after their first in South Africa. Argentina, led by Lionel Scaloni, are striving to become the first back‑to‑back world champions since Brazil accomplished the feat in 1962.

Source: Reuters

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