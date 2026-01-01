Trump’s contentious reading of stock market

Shafaqna English- At the start of this week, President Donald Trump performed a first-of-its-kind ceremony in the Oval Office: he rang the bell to open the stock market.

The event captured a hallmark of Trump’s second term. He has repeatedly treated gains in the stock market as a gauge of his presidential performance, citing record share prices as proof that his economic agenda is succeeding, even though numerous Americans are feeling the pinch of elevated costs and a large portion of the population owns no stocks.

According to some economists, this kind of political and economic reasoning runs the risk of conflating the fate of financial markets with the broader reality faced by U.S. households, nearly 40% of which do not participate in the stock market.

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