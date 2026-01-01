Massive wildfire near Paris

Shafaqna English- A massive blaze ravaged a historic forest close to Paris on Monday(13 Jul 2026), leading to highway shutdowns and the activation of firefighting aircraft. At the same time, Spain’s death count from its deadliest wildfire in years climbed to 13, while much of Western Europe suffered through a series of scorching heatwaves.

The region is now experiencing its third heatwave of the summer season, where bone-dry vegetation and soaring temperatures are fanning fires from the Iberian Peninsula right across to France. Many experts believe that climate change is rendering wildfires more frequent and much harder to bring under control.

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