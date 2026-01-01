English
Shafaqna English | International Shia News & Fatwas
All NewsBusinessFeatured 2Middle EastOther NewsUSworld

Oil climbs to one-month peak

0

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(14 Jul 2026), oil prices jumped by nearly 3% to reach their highest point in a month, following the U.S. decision to reinstate its naval blockade against Iran and an escalation of attacks between the two nations in the Strait of Hormuz, which has increased concerns over the security of global energy supplies.

By 3:30 AM GMT, Brent crude was up $1.50, reflecting a 1.8% rise, to hit $84.80 per barrel, and U.S. WTI crude had gained $1.70, or 2.2%, reaching $79.84 a barrel.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Wall Street futures edge higher slightly

asadian

Oil rises after persian gulf tensions

asadian

Asian shares rise as pressure eases on semiconductors

asadian

Modest gold gains as inflation fears linger

asadian

Oil prices rise following fresh Middle East tensions

asadian

Reuters: Hormuz tensions put oil on the rise

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.