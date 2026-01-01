Tuchel: Past disputes don’t concern us

Shafaqna English- Thomas Tuchel, England’s head coach, stated that his squad is not getting caught up in the deep and frequently contentious history that exists between England and Argentina, as they gear up for their World Cup semi-final on Wednesday(15 Jul 2026). He emphasized that the magnitude of the match itself provides more than enough motivation.

This clash of footballing giants features two countries with some of the richest histories in the sport, and their past meetings have delivered some of the World Cup’s most iconic moments.

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