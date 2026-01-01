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Balogun foresaw controversy

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Shafaqna English- Folarin Balogun, the American forward, acknowledged that he was fully aware FIFA’s move to overturn his one-match suspension from the World Cup would generate significant backlash, especially following President Donald Trump’s request to FIFA chief Gianni Infantino for a formal review of the case.

The 25-year-old received a red card in the team’s 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1, after he drove his boot into the ankle of defender Tarik Muharemovic, an offense that triggered an automatic one-game suspension.

Source: Reuters

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