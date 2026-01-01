US: House approves permanent DST

Shafaqna English- On Tuesday(14 Jul 2026), the U.S. House of Representatives voted by a large margin in favor of a bill that would establish daylight saving time(DST) as the permanent standard, thereby eliminating the biannual clock changes that have been in place throughout much of America since the 1960s.

The House voted 308-117 in favor of the bill, which now goes to the Senate. If enacted, the November clock change reverting to standard time would be abolished, although states that currently don’t observe DST or have previously voted to adopt permanent standard time would be exempt from year-round daylight saving time.

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