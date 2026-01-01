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US: Warsh’s avoidance of inflation-curbing details

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Shafaqna English– The Federal Reserve was internally fractured when it voted to keep benchmark interest rates unchanged on Wednesday(29 Jul 2026). This decision came despite Chairman Kevin Warsh’s forceful assurances that the central bank remains resolutely dedicated to reducing inflation.

However, his rhetoric failed to clarify the specific policy tools or timing under consideration, leaving financial markets uncertain about the Fed’s actual next steps.

In a manner that has become typical of his communication style, Warsh used the press conference to deliberately avoid giving any concrete indications of the policy measures necessary to bring inflation under control.

This is particularly noteworthy because inflation has persistently exceeded the Fed’s 2% annual target for over five years, creating mounting pressure for decisive intervention. His sole commitment was a terse, emphatic declaration that the Federal Reserve would remain steadfast, offering no further elaboration on how that resolve would translate into actual monetary policy.

Source: Reuters

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