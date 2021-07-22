Saudi Minister of Health announced success of Hajj health plan

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Minister of Health stressed that the Hajj health plan was successful this year, where none of the pilgrims contracted Corona and other pandemics.

Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, the Minister of Health of this country, this afternoon (Thursday) during a speech announced about the success of the health plan of the Hajj season in 1442 AH and not registering any case of the new generation of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and other pandemic diseases among the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God.

According to Al-Rabiah, the Saudi Ministry of Health and the Saudi Red Crescent Organization prepared for this year’s Hajj season in order to protect the health of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God, through an integrated system of health facilities in the holy shrines, which includes a set of hospitals, health centers and emergency vehicles equipped under the supervision of medical, technical and administrative teams, including qualified and trained staff to work during the Hajj season.

The Saudi Minister of Health while emphasizing that all government departments participating in the process of serving the pilgrims of the House of God, make great efforts to implement the Hajj health plan to ensure the health of pilgrims and prevent the spread of the Crona epidemic among them, announced that these early efforts and preventive measures in interaction with the health status of the epidemic during the Hajj season this year, which allowed only 60,000 pilgrims who received both doses of the Corona vaccine to perform the Hajj rites, were involved in protecting the health of the pilgrims.

In the end, Al-Rabiah thanked the Saudi government for the unlimited support of the Ministry of Health and its staff and other active sectors during this year’s Hajj, and asked God Almighty to accept the Hajj of the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English