Sources: Russia to ban export of gasoline

SHAFAQNA- The Russian government is considering a possible ban on gasoline exports to prevent domestic fuel shortages and higher prices, government and industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday after the decision to cut refinery subsidies.

Also stated, the European Union imposed a ban on Russian refined petroleum products, including diesel and fuel oil, in early February, but Russia increased gasoline exports by 50 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, sending shipments directly to Africa.

Russia’s finance ministry plans to halve oil refinery subsidies starting in July to shore up the government’s budget deficit.

