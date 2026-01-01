China’s EV technology penetrates India

Shafaqna English- Although Chinese car manufacturers may be barred from entering India, their electric-vehicle technology is beginning to penetrate the world’s third-largest automotive market.

Since 2020, New Delhi has largely prevented Chinese firms from accessing the Indian market, while Beijing is now tightening controls on the export of its technological expertise. Despite these restrictions, the automotive industries of both countries are forging closer ties.

In early June, Tata Motors announced its plan to use Chery’s carmaking platform for producing premium electric vehicles in India. The agreement does not include any equity stake, and both sides emphasized that it is purely a supply deal with no technology transfer to Tata, underlining the political sensitivities involved.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com