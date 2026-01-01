Public farewell ceremony for Martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution + [Exclusive Photos]

Shafaqna English- The public farewell ceremony for the body of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran began in the early hours of this morning at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla in Tehran and is continuing with the participation of people from different walks of life.

According to Shafaqna, the ceremony is being held amid extensive security, traffic, and public service arrangements to facilitate the presence of mourners. The various entrances to the Imam Khomeini Mosalla were opened to the public from the early morning hours.

Meanwhile, farewell and funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution are scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 8, in the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala.

Yesterday (Friday, July 3), an official tribute ceremony attended by heads of state, senior officials, and prominent figures representing different religions and sects from countries around the world was held in Tehran.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com