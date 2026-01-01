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Bank of Korea hikes interest rates

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Shafaqna English- Economists polled by Reuters expect South Korea’s central bank to deliver its first interest rate rise in more than three years on Thursday(16 Jul 2026), and project a further tightening move by the fourth quarter of the year, with inflation still hovering far above the official 2% target.

Inflation at the consumer level accelerated to 3.2% in June, its fastest pace in 30 months, and has now exceeded the Bank of Korea’s 2% goal for four consecutive months. Analysts expect it to average approximately 3% through the second half of the year, paving the way for the initiation of a monetary tightening cycle.

Source: Reuters

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