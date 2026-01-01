US expands China sanctions

Shafaqna English–The U.S. government announced on Friday(31 Jul 2026) that it has blacklisted 43 more Chinese companies, preventing their goods from entering the country. The move is linked to accusations of forced labour targeting Uyghurs and minorities, and the firms span sectors including electronics, food, and metals.

The additions are to the Entity List under the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. Being on this list means that any item produced – whether wholly or in part – by those entities is automatically presumed to be made with forced labour. Consequently, these products cannot enter the U.S. unless the importer provides proof to the contrary.

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