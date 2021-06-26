Iraqi Ministry of Health: 3rd COVID-19 wave takes more deadly

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Ministry of Health and environment warned, on Thursday, of a third wave of COVID-19 that may be more severe than the previous two waves.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that the third wave began in our country, in neighboring countries and globally despite the high number of vaccinated people.

Health Ministry spokesman- Saif al-Badr said that: The new corona wave that has entered the country has a higher percentage of contagion and more severe than the first and second waves.

“The new wave of coronavirus requires us to fight it by focusing on prevention methods, the most important of which is the use of masks, social distance and vaccines,” he added.

He noted that the Ministry of Health has implemented a comprehensive plan that includes increasing the dose of corona vaccine and the number of vaccination centers in Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces.

Badr called on media channels, all religious, political, and tribal community personnel and civil society organizations to “make more efforts to urge society to adhere to preventive measures and urge them to receive the vaccine because it “is the only way to deter this dangerous epidemic and reduce injuries and deaths.”

He confirmed that the vaccine will be available in large quantities in the coming weeks.

