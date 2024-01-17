UN chief: World is standing by as civilians killed in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the World Economic Forum in Davos said that the world is standing by as civilians, mostly women and children, are killed, forced from their homes and denied access to humanitarian aid.

“I repeat my call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, and a process that leads to sustained peace for Israelis and Palestinians, based on a two-state solution.”

He warned that risk of a full-fledged confrontation with Lebanon would be a “total disaster,” and urged that it should be avoided “at all cost.”

The UN chief emphasized the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza, establishment of cease-fire, and releasing hostages.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com