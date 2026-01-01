UN calls for politicians to stamp out racial discrimination

Shafaqna English- The UN reaffirmed its commitment to promoting justice and equality on Monday, marking the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Nearly 70 years after South African police fired upon peaceful demonstrators in Sharpeville protesting apartheid-era laws, killing 69.

The crowd gathered outside Sharpeville police station on 21 March 1960 “came armed not with weapons, but with conviction – not to divide society, but to claim their dignity within it,” General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock recalled in her opening remarks.

But the annual commemoration is about much more than one notorious incident, she said, as racism clearly persists in every corner of the world.

Sources: News.un.org

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