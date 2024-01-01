Al-Ahram: Establishment of first regional center for treatment of blood diseases and cancer in Egypt

Shafaqna English- The head of Egypt’s Health Care Department, in a meeting with the regional manager of drug accessibility and market support for Johnson & Johnson, discussed exploring new opportunities for collaboration in the field of blood diseases and health economics.

According to Shafaqna, Al-Ahram wrote: “Ahmed El-Sabki, emphasizing the importance of fruitful cooperation with this international company in educational programs and skills development, said: ‘We are preparing to introduce the first superior regional center for the treatment of blood diseases and cancer in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson.”

He added: “This center will bring about a qualitative leap in the field of blood diseases and cancer, significantly impacting patients’ treatment journeys and providing comprehensive care for them.”

Source: Shafaqna

